Grace Potter to sing national anthem, Simone Biles to serve as Riders Up announcer at KY Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Churchill Downs Racetrack announced on Wednesday that Grace Potter will sing the national anthem, while Simone Biles will serve as the Riders Up announcer at the 151st Kentucky Derby.

According to a release, the Grammy-nominated recording artist is set to take the stage at 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 3 during a live broadcast performance on NBC.

“Grace Potter’s soulful vocals have transcended genres for more than two decades, making her a fantastic choice to lead our fans in the stands and around the country in the national anthem at this year’s Kentucky Derby,” Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack said.

Later this spring, Potter will release her new album "Medicine," according to organizers.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles has the honor of serving as this year's Riders Up announcer for the star-studded event. The ultra talented Biles is known as the most decorated gymnast of all time, with 41 medals across World Championships and Olympic games, according to organizers.

Organizers added that the weekend will kick-off on Friday, May 2, with All-American National Champion gymnast Olivia Dunne serving as the Kentucky Oaks Riders Up announcer. Further, The Voice season 23 winner Gina Miles will perform the national anthem.

