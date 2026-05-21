Grand jury indicts teen charged in connection to deadly Berea U.S. Bank robbery

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A federal grand jury in Lexington has indicted 18-year-old Brailen Weaver in connection to the robbery of the U.S. Bank location in Berea that left two people dead.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky, the jury indicted Weaver on one count of attempted bank robbery and two counts of causing death with a firearm in the course of a crime of violence.

It also "returned special findings that can support the death penalty," the release said.

Crime Timeline: Berea bank robbery leaves 2 people dead Web Staff

Weaver allegedly entered the US Bank location just before 2 p.m. on April 30, shooting and killing 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer. He then fled the scene and later led police on a multi-county chase that reached speeds of up to 130 miles an hour.

Weaver was later arrested in the early hours of May 1 in Fayette County.