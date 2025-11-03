Halloween candy tampering reports under investigation across Kentucky

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police departments in Kentucky are investigating multiple reports of tampered Halloween candy containing sewing needles.

The Glasgow Police Department is currently looking into a report from a woman who claims her child received candy containing sewing needles while trick-or-treating along a 2-mile stretch of South Green Street. Major Terry Flatt, public information officer with the Glasgow Police Department, said they are taking the allegation seriously while working to verify its legitimacy.

"We're seeing reports, not only from Glasgow, but from surrounding counties that had issues dealing with the needles in the candy and candy being tampered with," Flatt said.

The department has been investigating leads after the woman arrived with the allegedly tampered candy as evidence.

"We have the evidence here at the police department for anyone contesting the story or has some doubts. The case is still under investigation, we're reaching out to verify and prove it's legit or the lady isn't making anything up," Flatt said.

Similar reports emerged from other Kentucky communities over the weekend. Madison County Sheriff's deputies received a candy tampering report from the area off Highway 1016 in Berea, while Richmond police investigated claims from families who trick-or-treated in the Boone Way, Derby Chase, and Saratoga Circle areas.

Despite the recurring nature of these reports, legitimate candy tampering cases, or ones that lead to an arrest, remain rare. One of the few verified cases occurred in the 1980s when Ronald Clark O'Bryan, a father in Texas, was convicted of killing his son on Halloween with cyanide-laced Pixy Sticks.

Year after year, reports of contaminated candy create fear and online attention, though investigations typically reveal the allegations to be false.

"Next year parents will be weary of where to take the kids, looking at the candy, hey nobody wants their candy tampered with," Flatt said.

Glasgow police are asking for tips from the community as they work to determine where the allegedly tampered candy originated. They emphasize that every report must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.