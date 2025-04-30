Harlan Poor Man’s Derby Party: Annual fundraiser set for Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2025's Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party hits close to home for the event’s founder, Bill Morgan.

“About 5 months ago, my son’s mother died of ovarian cancer,” Mr. Morgan explained while wearing his customary blue-tinted sunglasses.

Morgan founded this event a half century ago, giving it this name for a good reason.

“Us poor people from Harlan, we had to have a place to party, so the party started there,” he said of its roots. It has since become a staple on the calendar, moving around between different venues, landing this year’s party inside the K Club on the University of Kentucky campus.

Shannon Morgan Lisk lost her battle with ovarian cancer, and Shannon’s Angels Fund will be the beneficiary of the money they hope to raise on Friday night through ticket sales and a silent auction.

“We just celebrated our 10th anniversary in November, so we're really excited to have a chance to share it,” said Jennifer Higgins, who works with the foundation. “There will be a lot of fun music, great food, drinks. I think it'll be an exciting time, and so many great silent auction items to shop through.

Those donated items include UK Wildcats merchandise, some of which has been autographed. Even Buffalo Trace Distillery, despite its recent issues dealing with historic flooding, came through with a nice donation of several bourbon bottles for the auction.

“I had a friend, maybe about 30 years ago say, ‘Bill, you should do this for charity,’” Morgan said.

Now, the charitable part of this is into its third decade. Morgan said the party has generated more than $100,000 in some years, which isn’t bad given this event’s humble roots.

“Fun, fellowship, and a good time. So let the good times roll,” he said before walking off to help organizers set up the party space for Friday night.

For more information about Friday’s Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party, including ticket information, click here: Shannon's Angels