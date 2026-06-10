Heated emails from FCPS superintendent reveal new details about requested separation from district

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — LEX News has acquired a heated email exchange from Fayette County Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins regarding his request to leave the district and the confusion surrounding the board's resignation announcement.

In an email sent to Board Chair Tyler Murphy in the early hours of June 9, Liggins said that he has come to the conclusion that it is time for him to step away from his role and pursue a separation agreement with the district.

"Over the past several months, the increasingly divisive environment surrounding the district and the constant focus on controversy rather than progress have taken a significant personal and professional toll on me," Liggins wrote. "Despite the tremendous accomplishments achieved by our students, staff, and schools, much of the public conversation has remained centered on conflict, criticism, and distraction. I have done my best to remain focused on the work, to lead with integrity, and to keep students at the center of every decision."

Liggins goes on to say that the role "has become unsustainable for (him) personally and for (his) family," and that he no longer believes him serving as superintendent is the best past forward.

He also thanks the board for its support and partnership during his tenure, and acknowledged the work that has been done within the district since he took the role in 2021.

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"In many ways, FCPS is stronger today than when I arrived," Liggins wrote. "Together, we have celebrated historic gains in student achievement, expanded opportunities for students, improved outcomes across the district, strengthened community partnerships, and positioned FCPS for continued success. I remain incredibly proud of that work and grateful to have been part of it."

According to the email, Liggins will utilize personal time until the end of June, and at that point, will have three years remaining on his contract.

He requested that "as part of a mutually agreeable separation agreement, one year of continued compensation and benefits consistent with the provisions of my contract, covering the period of July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027."

The district later announced on Tuesday evening that Liggins was resigning from the district and scheduled a meeting to discuss the resignation on Wednesday.

In an email sent to Murphy following that announcement, Liggins followed up on his previous email to "correct a significant characterization."

According to that email, Liggins never submitted a resignation.

"The email simply requested that the Board consider entering into discussions regarding a potential separation agreement. Any resignation would have been contingent upon the successful negotiation and mutual approval of such an agreement. No such agreement has been discussed, negotiated, or approved. Therefore, no resignation has occurred," Liggins said in the email.

Due to the misunderstanding, Liggins withdrew and rescinded his request to engage in discussions with the board regarding a potential separation as well as request to cancel the special-called meeting.

Read the full email exchange below.