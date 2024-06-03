'Hope Grows Here' Event Celebrates Cancer Survivors

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Baptist Health Richmond is preparing to celebrate Cancer Survivor Month with the community on Tuesday night. The Hope Grows Here event celebrates the journey through survivorship for people affected by all types of cancer.

One of these survivors also works at Baptist Health as an oncology nurse navigator. Vickie Frisby is a 19-year survivor of breast cancer.

“When I’m able to sit down and share my story and what I went through,” Frisby said, “It brings some comfort to the patients. Any time you’ve went through something major, to be able to have someone to lean into and share is important.”

Hope Grows Here provides an important chance to celebrate the survivors and listen to their unique stories.

“To receive a cancer diagnosis is life changing.” Frisby said. “It’s just important to recognize that journey for all cancer types, and we just want everyone to feel part of a community and that they can come out and be recognized.”

According to Frisby, the term “survivor” is inclusive to people who have beaten cancer, as well as those recently diagnosed.

“The definition of survivor is anyone who’s had a diagnosis. So they can be diagnosed yesterday and we still consider them in that group. You can have received care at another facility, we just want to celebrate you and honor you as a survivor.”

As part of the event, the Cancer Care team has a gift for survivors who stop by. Additionally, survivors will have the opportunity to see the newly renovated Baptist Health Cancer Center, which is scheduled to open at the end of the summer.

“They’re going to be the first part of the community that sees the new cancer center,” Frisby said of the survivors who will visit Tuesday evening. “We wanted to honor them in that way.”

The Hope Grows Here celebration will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden on the back side of the hospital. Registration for the event is not required, and any visitors can stop in and leave any time during the event.

