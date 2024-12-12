Horse rescue sees boost in adoptions, donations after LEX 18 story

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center in Nicholasville has seen an uptick in adoptions since LEX 18's story in September.

"We've had a lot of phone calls and donations to the center, we're humbled and grateful from everyone who saw the story and reached out," said Director Carrie Wosicki.

Wosicki said they've had eight adoptions in the last few months, making room for more rescues.

"It's been a wonderful outpouring of support from the entire community," said Wosicki.

She said they're thankful, especially with a pricey season coming up for the nonprofit. Wosicki said they double the hay they need in the winter because the horses eat more as the weather gets colder.

She said it's worth it to get horses who otherwise wouldn't be cared for taken care of.

"These horses can't stand up and be interviewed with you, so I have to be their voice," said Wosicki. "We do what we do because we are passionate about our horses, and we want them all to find a home for the holidays."

If you're interested in getting involved with the nonprofit, click here for more information.