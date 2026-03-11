How sweet it is: Girls' round of 16 tips off at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While the Kentucky Men’s basketball team began its post-season run in Nashville at the SEC tournament, 90 minutes earlier and three hours north, the girls from Kentucky’s 16 best high school teams began their full court press towards a state championship.

Sports Kentucky passes first SEC Tournament test with a 87-82 win over LSU Keith Farmer

Frederick Douglass High School (FDHS) on Winchester Road in Lexington was first up against Henderson County in the Round of 16. It’s the Broncos second straight trip to this stage of the tournament.

“More nervous this year,” said Sylvester Bennett, whose daughter plays for Frederick Douglass. “Last year we were just happy to be involved. This year there’s expectations,” he added.

Bennett said his daughter started playing in a church league when she didn’t even know how to dribble. Year's, later she’s come a long way as a starter for the Broncos.

“My oldest daughter ran track and field, so I never thought she’d do anything but that,” Bennett said of his younger basketball-playing daughter. “I told her I’m more nervous than you. I’ve got butterflies,” he said in the moments before tipoff.

A small contingent of FDHS students made their way into Rupp Arena for this game too. If they win, the team will be coming back Friday morning at 11 a.m. for the Elite 8 round.

“Hopefully, I’m not trying to jinx us right now, (but) I think we're going to win. Our basketball program is pretty good at Douglass,” said senior, Ava Soper.