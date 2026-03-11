Kentucky passes first SEC Tournament test with a 87-82 win over LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky won its first game in the 2026 SEC Tournament beating LSU 87-82 thanks to a big game from Brandon Garrison and the return of Kam Williams.

The game had a fast pace to start with Otega Oweh and Andrija Jelavic scoring early to give UK a two point advantage. But the pro-UK crowd rose to its feet with 14:10 to go when Kam Williams checked into the game. He broke his foot against Texas on January 21, had surgery and had been rehabbing. It took him four minutes to score his first three pointer and he came out after a seven minute run. He played 12 minutes in all during the first half.

The Wildcats took their biggest lead in the first half when Denzel Aberdeen picked off a pass like a defensive back and took it back for a dunk. UK was up 37-28. The Tigers never quit and when Max Mackinnon hit a three at the end of the half, UK's lead was just 46-43.

Kentucky was up at the break thanks to shooting 53%. However, the Tigers shot 48% from the field, 45% behind the three point line. Oweh led the Cats with 13 while Aberdeen added 8 and Chandler and Jelavic chipped in with 7 each.

A minute and a half into the game, LSU tied the game on a Pablo Tamba dunk but he committed a flagarant foul hitting Moreno in the eye. It was swollen but he sank two free throws and Oweh followed that up with a jumper for a UK 51-47 lead.

LSU grabbed a 56-55 lead when Mackinnon hit a jumper. It was back to a two point lead when Brandon Garrison went on his own 7 point scoring run. After missing a dunk, he was fouled on a 2nd attempt. he made one free throw. Then, he buried back-to-back three pointers to put UK in front 71-64.

Kentucky pushed it to a ten point lead with a stop on one end and Oweh finishing strong at the rim for another lay-up. Wildcats were up 75-65 with 7:44 to play. Garrison then continued his onslaught with a slam to make it 77-65 Kentucky.

LSU would try to make a run but the Wildcats held them off 87-82 . Kentucky was led by Oweh with 23 and 8 rebounds while Garrison added 17 and 5 boards and Aberdeen had 16.

The Wildcats advance to face No. 8 seed Missouri Thursday afternoon at 12:30 Eastern time. The Tigers beat UK in the second SEC game of the season on January 7th 73-68 in Rupp Arena