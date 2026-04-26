Hundreds attend free diabetes expo in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Diabetes affects close to 30% of Kentuckians, according to local health officials.

Saturday community partners came together for a free diabetes expo. The expo was put on by the Lexington-Fayette Health Department.

Two hundred people pre-registered, but the community room at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington was full Saturday morning.

There were free vision screenings, A1C testing, guest speakers and cooking demonstrations at the informational event.

Registered dietitian Melissa Smith tells LEX18 diet is an important factor in managing your glucose levels. A1C tests give you a reading of your glucose from the last 3 months.

"If you fall between 5.7 and 6.4 you are pre-diabetic, if you're over 6.4 you would have type 2 diabetes, so getting your glucose done is important to make sure you're getting active and taking care of your health." said Smith.

The event was from 9 am to 12 pm.