'I look forward to this day every year': Sunshine Day takes over the Harrison County Fair

HARRISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — For the third year, the Harrison County Fair hosted Sunshine Day for a few special groups that might not normally be able to attend the fair.

“This is just a joy. I look forward to this day every year,” said Lauren Denniston, a fair board member helping with the event.

Every year, the fair hosts kids from the Community Action Council, as well as elderly and disabled adults.

“I just want everyone to be able to come out and experience the same thing that I did as a kid all the way through adulthood,” Denniston said. “I don’t want anybody in a wheelchair on a walker to be excluded from anything.”

“That was a lot of fun,” said Katrina Miller, one of the adults visiting. “We got to go on all of the rides that we wanted to do and it was just a blast. I got to hang out with my friends.”

“It’s really heartfelt seeing them smile and be happy,” volunteer Alexis Kenney said. “Some others might not get the opportunity to do stuff like this.”

Sunshine Day brings people to the fair who might not get to go on a normal summer night.

“We invited anyone with sensitivities to sounds, to lights, to, just, crowds,” said Denniston.

Another volunteer, Carter Jacobs, added, “They get really anxious at times, so with less people it helps them more, and them coming out, it just makes them want to come back and do more fun stuff like this.”

“I’m hoping we get to do it every single year,” Miller said.

The Harrison County Fair began July 13, and its final day is July 20.

