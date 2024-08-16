'I started thinking the worst': FCPS family upset after 1st grader's bus arrives 3 hours late

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools are back in action this week, and the transportation department has the massive undertaking of getting thousands of students to and from school.

Last school year, 254 FCPS buses traveled the roads each day, carrying around 16,400 students to school and 18,900 students home from school.

The aunt of an FCPS student, Karen Arreola, said she anticipated some delays but was shocked when her nephew’s bus arrived three hours late on his second day of school.

Arreola and her mother share the responsibility of picking up 6-year-old Thiago from his bus stop.

“The bus is supposed to get there around 3:15, and we had a delay the first day of school and we expected delays all week,” said Arreola.

By 3:45 on Thursday, Arreola and her mother began to question just how late Thiago’s bus would arrive. Her mother called Maxwell Elementary, who explained that the buses were running behind.

“Once it reached 4 o’clock, 4:15, I started getting more anxious,” said Arreola.

Arreola said she called the school again and reached out to the bus garage, but got no answer. Then, she drove to the school and the bus garage, but no sign of Thiago’s bus.

Eventually, the family said they connected with someone at the bus garage who said Thiago’s bus was en route.

However, another 30 minutes went by without a sign of Thiago.

“There's so many scenarios popping through my mind,” said Arreola. “I did try to think rationally at first… there's traffic, there was an accident, they switched buses, but once the time kept going with no answers, I started thinking the worst, the absolute worst.”

As frustration spiraled into fear, Arreola called FCPS Police. Arreola says she was told once again that Thiago’s bus was on its way.

“It reached 5 o’clock, 5:30, 5:45, and nothing, so I called the non-emergency line for Lexington Police. I didn't know what to do, I wasn't getting answers.”

Lexington Police referred her back to FCPS.

By 6:15 p.m., three hours after their scheduled drop-off time, 1st grader Thiago and his classmate finally arrived home.

“My nephew was in his mom's arms, sobbing, telling her 'The bus was lost,'” said Arreola.

Arreola told LEX 18 that it was not the delay that caused so much distress but the unknown of Thiago’s whereabouts. While the 6-year-old is quick to forgive and get back on the bus, the family is apprehensive.

“There was no communication. We were calling, we were going to places, and there was nothing, there was no update.”

Arreola emphasized that Maxwell Elementary administration and some members of FCPS administration apologized for the situation.

FCPS spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith shared the following statement with LEX 18:

"During the first few days of school, transportation issues may arise. We work with the school, the transportation department, and families to keep everyone updated if there are bus delays and no child is ever left alone without adult supervision."