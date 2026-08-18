'A sense of ease:' School resource officers added to every Paris City school

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A school resource officer (SRO) has been added to every Paris City school for the 2026-2027 school year.

Paris Elementary principal Leann Pickerill tells LEX News adding an SRO to her school this year has already added to her peace of mind.

"It really provides a sense of ease that we have an additional support person in the event of any situation that may occur," said Pickerill.

The additional SROs were provided by the Paris Police Department via a new partnership with the district.

"Unfortunately in today's society, it may be a factory or a big business, and unfortunately schools are targeted by people who want to do bad things to kids," said police chief Mark Burden.

Pickerill and Burden hope that the presence of a cruiser outside and an officer inside starts a positive relationship of how kids view police.

"A lot of times when we first have interactions with kids, it's on a call and some unfortunately they're not good calls," said Burden.

At the elementary school, their new SRO is already fitting right in.

"He's always one to give knuckles in the hallway, or a smile or encouragement," said Pickerill. "I just hope that our students see police officers as a positive person and a helper and someone that is on their side if they ever need help."

Paris City Schools also added new technology this school year to help with safety and communication. To read that report, click here.