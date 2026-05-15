Bourbon County burglary murder victim remembered; community raises funds for funeral

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. — More than $15,000 was raised in just 24 hours for 60-year-old Lucian "Luke" Ashcraft, the victim of an overnight burglary on Wednesday at his residence in Paris.

According to the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office, Ashcraft was killed when Timothy Mitchell broke into his garage overnight Wednesday.

Crime GoFundMe created for family of 60-year-old killed in Bourbon County burglary Cherish Walters

"The day before, I shook his hand and said, 'See you tomorrow have a great night,' like we do all the time. Then to find out you're not going to see that person again, that means so much to you, it's tough," said Jason Huber, Ashcraft's boss and friend.

Ashcraft worked for Central Equipment in Lexington. Huber was among one of his colleagues to organize a GoFundMe for the Ashcraft family.

"He was just a great example of how people should want to be," said Huber.

Ashcraft leaves behind his wife Jamie Gibson-Ashcraft, eight children and several grandchildren.

His funeral is scheduled for Monday, May 18 in Paris. Central Equipment will be closed after 11 a.m., so employees can attend the service.

Mitchell, who is accused of killing Ashcraft, is behind bars on a $5 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20.