Fayette County community members call for accountability amid public school leadership confusion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Community members are calling for accountability and leadership changes at Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) amid ongoing confusion over the superintendent's employment status.

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Mira Beth Muth, a former FCPS employee, said the district needs to make significant changes at the top, "they need to clean house."

She said parents need to hold those in charge responsible for budget issues in the district.

"How do you run a district? You certainly shouldn't be running it with people still there who did everything in their power to cover up the problem," Muth said.

Rachel Buser, a FCPS parent, said she shares that frustration with Muth.

"We are all very desperate for accountability in this situation," Buser said.

Buser also said central office staffing has grown too large under the current administration.

"A top down approach also needs to happen. We need to see some cuts at central office. It has been multiplying and multiplying over Dr. Liggins' tenure. We need to really evaluate what is needed there and fully support as much as we can our classrooms and our students," she said.

Finally, Buser said she had a direct message for Superintendent Liggins.

"I would tell Dr. Liggins that if he truly believes that he's not able to continue to perform in his role, then he should move on, but we should not have to pay him to do that," said Buser.