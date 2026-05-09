Quarter by quarter: Cynthiana community raises money for mother battling cancer

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Quarter by quarter, Jackie Arnold's medical bills will be paid off.

On Saturday, the Harrison County community organized a 'quarter auction' for Arnold, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in January.

More than 120 donations from local businesses and community members were auctioned off, raising money for Arnold's last two chemo treatments.

LEX 18 introduced you to Arnold's great story of survivorship and perseverance on Friday. Back in 2021, Arnold lost her son, Clayton Arnold, to a brain tumor. Since then, he's been her guardian angel, especially in this experience.

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"He would probably be right here by my side wanting to know if I needed help with anything. He would be my caretaker," Arnold told LEX 18.

Arnold's friend, Kelly Tucker, said in situations like these, the community always finds a way to come together.

"They're wonderful about supporting these great causes," said Tucker. "It's not about being recognized for these good deeds and work, but it's about supporting the people that mean the most and that you care the most about."

Arnold's doctor declared her cancer-free this week.

"There is light at the end of that tunnel," Arnold said Friday.

See previous reporting by LEX 18 below: