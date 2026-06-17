Scott County Sheriff's Office kid's camp honors recently deceased deputy

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office annual kid's camp is underway, and this year's camp is dedicated to Deputy David Hodapp, a deputy who unexpectedly died in April.

Lt. Robert Tackett said the kids camp is a way for their School Resource Officers (SROs) to engage with the kids during the summer. Hodapp was a SRO and was very involved in the camp.

Covering Kentucky Scott County Sheriff's Office mourns unexpected death of deputy Web Staff

"He had that contagious smile. He wanted to be here in the morning to greet the parents and the kids and sign everyone in and run around with the babies on his shoulders. He really did become a key cornerstone of what this is about," said Tackett.

Assistant parks & recreation director Ednal Maynard said the camp strengthens bonds that extend far beyond this week.

"It gets them off the streets during the summer and doing some positive things, and continuing to learn and use their minds, but this is also community policing. It allows us to make sure we are all a part of keeping our communities safe," said Maynard.

The camp goes through Friday.