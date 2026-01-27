Inmate at EKY Correctional Complex dies after falling while clearing snow and ice

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex has died after sustaining injuries from a fall while clearing snow and ice Tuesday morning, marking the second storm-related death in the state.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Marvin Knuckles was a part of a work crew that "was removing snow and ice debris on facility grounds prior to the start of regular inmate movement when Mr. Knuckles fell and sustained a head injury."

Knuckles was transported to Appalachian Regional Hospital, where he later died.

“This tragic accident is one that we work to avoid each day as we protect those in our custody,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Keith Jackson said in the release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Knuckles and to our correctional staff. We will conduct a thorough review of this situation to better prevent this from happening again.”