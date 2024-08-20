'It hit us hard:' Elizabethtown domestic violence help center shares resources following deadly shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday, a man opened fire in front of the Hardin County Courthouse, killing his girlfriend and her mother, according to police. Tuesday, the man died.

The situation has loomed over Georgia Hensley, CEO of the Springhaven Domestic Violence Facility in Elizabethtown.

"It hit us hard," said Hensley. "It was like losing a family member."

Springhaven provides services to domestic violence victims in eight counties. So far this year, the nonprofit has served nearly 3,000 people. They offer career services, rent assistance, shelter, therapy services, and moving assistance.

Hensley told LEX18 domestic violence comes in many forms, including isolation from friends and family, financial abuse, and the most often thought of - physical violence, like the deadly double shooting that happened Monday.

"Thoughts and prayers need to be with the victims' family members as they’re going through some tough times," said Representative Steve Bratcher.

Hensley said she hopes people in need reach out for help - they can help you create a safety plan to escape.

"How am I going to leave? How am I going to leave safely? How am I going to file for a protective order? How am I going to do that safely?" said Hensley. "Really those conversations about safety planning are how we can prevent violence like this from occurring."

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, call the hotline at 270-769-1234. To get connected with Springhaven, click here.