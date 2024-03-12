'It's traumatizing': Lexington council member Tayna Fogle speaks out after arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington council member Tayna Fogle is speaking out for the first time since her arrest at an AT&T store.

She says the police's claims are wrong and wants to tell her side of the story.

The freshman council member has always been outspoken, often speaking on behalf of others and more often speaking louder than many are used to.

Fogle sat down with LEX 18 two days after news surfaced of her arrest outside of the Richmond Road AT&T store and the officer's claim that she resisted arrest.

"It's traumatizing," she said.

After leaving church Sunday morning at Shiloh Baptist, Fogle says she went to the AT&T store to try to fix an issue with her account. She says she was hit with a massive bill after trying to get answers for two months.

"I know that the public can understand that and I just went on Facebook live to let them know what was happening to me," she said.

Seven minutes after that livestream ended, Lexington police showed up.

"That played out in the fact that I thought the officer was there for me to help me," said Fogle.

However, according to the police report, the officer was there because AT&T asked them to help get Fogle out of the store. The officer reported he asked Fogle to leave several times before putting his hand on her to escort her out.

The officer's report says Fogle snatched her arm away and then faced him in a defensive manner. He wrote he felt like she was going to hit him.

"Why would I, a government official with my background, turn to be aggressive to any police officer when I know he's got a taser, he has the right to shoot me and I have two kids, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren that I want to see grow up," said Fogle.

She says she was walking slowly because of an ankle injury and is 64 years old.

"Never in a million years would I have thought I would be under arrest again," she said.

Her attorney plans to fight the case, calling what happened an injustice and abuse of officer discretion.

"She's asked to leave a store, and she's leaving, but she's still charged with criminal trespassing," said defensive attorney Daniel Whitley. She shows a facial expression, and she's charged with menacing and all these other charges, so the question we have is, why are we allowing people to abuse their discretion by just throwing charges on people?"

Fogle's plea to her constituents is not to judge her until all the facts are out. Until then, Fogle says she'll be in the same seat in the chambers.

We reached out to the police about Fogle's allegations. Below is their response:

Thank you for reaching out. We are unaware of any negative complaints or history regarding interactions between Councilmember Fogle and Officer Sharp. Regarding Councilmember Fogle's arrest inside the business, this is an ongoing investigation and open court matter. As such, we have no further comment about the incident.

Fogle is due in court on Friday.