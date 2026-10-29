Knox County man wanted for arson and other charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police troopers are asking for help in the search for Jerry Smith, 46, of Gray. According to KSP, Smith has brown eyes and hair, is 5'10" and weighs around 165 lbs.

Smith has multiple active warrants out for his arrest, including for:



Arson, 2nd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer

Child Support

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

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