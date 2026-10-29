Dembo votes, campaigns with Beshear as early voting begins: 'People are fed up'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Candidates in the race for Central Kentucky's congressional seat are making a final push to get their supporters to the polls as early voting begins in Kentucky.

Democrat Zach Dembo cast his ballot Thursday after waiting in a long line at the Tates Creek Library in Lexington. Poll workers said the line had been long since they opened.

Dembo said he believes the turnout is a positive sign for his campaign and reflects voters' frustration over the cost of living.

"People are fed up with the nonsense going on in D.C. that's costing all of us more — $1,000 in the average household budget because of these tariffs," Dembo said. "We don't even need to talk about how bad gas and diesel are."

Dembo also campaigned with Gov. Andy Beshear at a rally in Lexington Thursday night.

Despite the district's congressional seat currently being red, Dembo believes a Democrat can win. He said he is looking to Beshear's electoral success in the district in 2023 as a possible path to victory.

"He didn't just perform well in Fayette," Dembo said. "He ended up winning nine of the 16 counties of this district. Those are the same nine that we've been targeting, but we've been stopping in all 16."

Covering Kentucky Voter guide to November 3 elections in Kentucky WLEX Web Staff

Republican Ralph Alvarado, meanwhile, is counting on strong conservative turnout, particularly in the district's outer counties.

Alvarado has been making campaign stops this week to encourage supporters to vote, including an appearance Wednesday in Nicholasville.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who currently holds the seat, has joined Alvarado at campaign stops this week to support the Republican candidate.

The race will ultimately come down to turnout, with both campaigns working to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day.

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