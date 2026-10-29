New Ukrainian support center opening in downtown Nicholasville

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As Central Kentucky's Ukrainian population grows, advocates say more resources are necessary to help the community thrive.

That's why one woman has opened a center in Jessamine County for Ukrainian families to find support, education and connection, all for free. The grand opening is this Saturday, October 31st.

Tetiana Soloshchuk, the president of the Ukrainian center, moved to the U.S. from Ukraine after Russia invaded her country four years ago. She and her family were forced to leave everything behind.

She now runs Taste of Ukraine, Kentucky's first Ukrainian restaurant located in downtown Nicholasville.

The new community center, With Ukraine In Heart, is located just steps away from the restaurant, at 100 S. Main Street.

Soloshchuk says the center is bringing a piece of her home to the Bluegrass.

"In the center, we want to try and encourage them to not forget where they came from," she told LEX News.

16-year-old Angela Fabyanchuk works at the restaurant and translated the interview Thursday. She says the children's music, art, Ukrainian and English language and fitness classes will benefit families just like her own. While she was born in the U.S., she grew up speaking Ukrainian with her parents.

"I think it's going to be really great support for parents if they have someone else also helping teach their children," she said.

Thursday, three and four year olds were busy in a class, with music and crafts. All of the programs at the center are entirely volunteer-led, by a team of 15. The center also offers financial support for some families.

"We have been open for two months now," said Soloshchuk. "We see the children are very happy here. They're excited to come and the parents are very happy that they can bring their children to this place and we can teach them, let them have fun here."

Having fun and connecting with their culture — Soloshchuk says that's their mission, as more than 5,000 Ukrainians now call central Kentucky home.

"The goal of the center is to help people emotionally and psychologically, and to help them forget a little bit about their worries," she said.

Visitors can attend the grand opening of With Ukraine In Heart this Saturday, October 31st, starting at noon. There will be children's entertainment and games and food and drinks.

People can also donate to the center to help keep it running.