Judge denies protection order in case connected to Robertson County dismemberment case

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a hearing Tuesday, a judge denied a protection order requested by the sister of the woman accused of murdering her mother in Robertson County.

The petition for the order was filed earlier this month by Telby Fields against her brother, Truitt Fields, according to court records. The judge granted the emergency protective order when the petition was filed, but at Tuesday’s hearing said there wasn’t enough evidence to continue the order.

Telby and Truitt Fields’ sister, Torilena Fields, is chargedwith murder in the death and dismemberment of their mother, Trudy Fields.

In Telby Fields’ petition for the protective order against Truitt Fields, she wrote “my mother was butchered by my sister under his advisement.”

At Tuesday’s court hearing she echoed the allegation. “Well, my mother was butchered and my brother had threatened to do so for years,” Telby Fields said. “Him and my sister both, and it happened … that's what happened judge, my mother was cut to pieces.”

Truitt Fields has not been charged with anything related to Trudy Fields’ death and denied all of the allegations at Tuesday’s court hearing.

The petition had alleged that Truitt Fields had threatened the lives of both Trudy and Telby Fields, as well as “the whole family.”

It also claimed that Truitt Fields threatened to kill Telby Fields to “claim his ‘birth right’ as the first born.”

Telby and another brother, Titus, testified that Truitt made threats in the past and said their mother was scared of him.

Truitt Fields said the allegations were untrue and said he hadn’t been in Kentucky for years and was not in the state when his mother was killed.

“She's manipulative, has tried to manipulate our family,” Truitt Fields said of Telby Fields during the hearing. “I think she's using fear, and let fear get a hold of her and creates stories in her head that are not true, your honor.”

In the end, the judge said there was no evidence that shows Truitt was connected to his mother’s death and dismissed the protection order against him.