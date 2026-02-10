Judge grants default judgement in favor of KY attorney general in case against Lexington Blue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Tuesday that a judge has granted default judgment against roofing company Lexington Blue, ruling "in favor of the attorney general paving the way for the Office of the Attorney General to begin compensation efforts."

LEX 18 has reported extensively on Lexington Blue, who Coleman reports has scammed more than 300 people out of millions.

“Finally, Lexington Blue’s predatory business practices have come to an end. So many Kentuckians have been taken advantage of by this company, and I’m proud our Office was able to step in to help,” Coleman said in the release. “Scammers need to know: Kentucky is not the place to do business.”

The Fayette County Circuit Court judge also ruled Lexington Blue and its affiliated companies can no longer operate in Kentucky, and for them to be in violation of consumer protection laws.

An investigation was opened by the attorney general's office in 2024,; it found that the roofing company accepted $4.8 million for more than 300 projects, many of which they did not complete.

The company was ordered by a court to cease operations in June 2024 following reports of alleged unlawful business activity.

According to the release, "more than 332 Kentucky consumers have filed reports with the AG’s Office of Consumer Protection, with consistent complaints of customers paying substantial deposits for roof construction projects that never occurred."

A hearing is now scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. in Fayette Circuit Court.

