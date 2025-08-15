Judge warns pastor to stay away and not give pastoral advice to teens after conviction

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A local pastor was warned one more time by a judge to stay away from minors, or he could go to jail.

Joseph Price appeared in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon after prosecutors were concerned he may have violated the terms of his probation by operating a faith-based ministry that could involve minors. Until recently, he ran Faith Harvest Ministries out of a Winchester garage on Winn Avenue.

In June, Price was sentenced to amended charges in a case from 2023 where he was accused of having illegal sexual activity with two minors under the age of 16. He pleaded guilty to two counts each of wanton endangerment, sexual misconduct, and stalking. Price received five years probation and six months home incarceration.

During his sentencing on June 27, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate told Price he was aware of his ministry and said it would be a good idea to stay away from young people and ordered Price to follow that advice.

LEX 18 obtained the courtroom audio in which the judge can be heard saying, "There are people in the ministry that use the word of God to get in some child's pants. It's the most egregious thing that I've ever had to deal with so make sure you don't do it, do you understand?," Price responded, "Yes, your honor."

But Friday Price was standing before the same judge who didn't mince words about what would happen if Price disobeyed the court's orders.

"No giving pastoral advice or anything to any teenagers or young people whatsoever," warned Wingate. "I put people in jail in prison for 10 years for not paying child support, I have no problem pulling the trigger on something like this, do you understand?"

Price is scheduled to return to court Nov. 14, 2025, to have a review of his case.

