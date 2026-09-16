June drowning of Ashland teen at Grayson Lake ruled accidental

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The June drowning death of Marly Kinney, 19, has been ruled accidental and all charges have been dropped in connection, Carter County Commonwealth Attorney Barry Bradley confirmed Wednesday.

According to a release, charges of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor against Ryan Blanke, 21, and Isabelle Addis, 21, have been dropped. They stem from "evidence that Kinney, who was 19 years old at the time of her death, was provided alcoholic beverages by Blanke and Addis."

An investigation revealed that Kinney's blood ethanol concentration was 0.268% and there was no lethal trauma or evidence of a struggle. Her death was determined to have been accidental and no evidence was found that led investigators to believe her death was the result of criminal conduct, Bradley said in the release.

Kinney's body was recovered from Grayson Lake four days after she was reported missing. A report from July detailed that she did not return with a group of friends on a rented pontoon boat.

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"The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife extend their deepest condolences to Ms. Kinney,'s family, friends and loved ones," the release said. "We recognized the profound loss they have experienced and hope that the conclusion of this investigation provides some measure of clarity and closure."