Jurassic Quest exhibit at Central Bank Center features life-like dinosaurs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over 165 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Central Bank Center this weekend. Jurassic Quest is set to run Friday through Sunday for the community to enjoy.

"You can see some of your favorite dinosaurs like T-rex and triceratops, and you can see some you've never heard of before, which is what we want you to do," said Dino Trainer Isaiah.

He's part of what's billed as the biggest dinosaur experience in America.

Crews spent Thursday setting up life-like dinosaurs, some 60 to 80 feet long.

Covering Kentucky 'It's Cool to be a Vet' taking nominations for AC giveaway Megan Mannering

Dino trainers told LEX 18 the event is not only educational, but fun for the whole family.

"Some kids cry and scream, and some kids run around and do cartwheels," Isaiah said. "It just depends on how they're feeling and how comfortable they are."

Kids can also meet smaller dinosaurs like Tyson, a six-week-old baby T-rex.

For more information and tickets, visit jurassicquest.com.