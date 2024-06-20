Fayette Heating & Air's 'It's Cool to be a Vet' taking nominations for AC giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As heat and humidity soars in Kentucky, the timing is perfect for Fayette Heating & Air’s second annual “It’s Cool to be a Vet” program.

Fayette Heating & Air will take nominations from the community to find local veterans and military members in need of a helping hand.

“This is one of many things we do to give back to the community. We're going to install a new air conditioning system for a local veteran,” said Kevin Pearl, plumbing manager for Fayette and H2O Maestro.

According to Pearl, the cooling system and installation is an estimated $10,000+ value.

Pearl, who served in the U.S. Marines, said the program tugs on the heartstrings. “We can’t give enough thanks for everything they do for our security day in and day out. We sleep freely at night because of veterans, so the more we can do for them, the better.”

Nominations are due Thursday, June 27 at noon. The company will then choose two winners, one in the central Kentucky area and one in the northern Kentucky area to receive a complete cooling system for their home.

To qualify, all nominees must:

Own their own home;

Have pre-existing ductwork;

Be an honorably discharged U.S. military veteran or a current member of the U.S. military; and

Be able to show proof of this service by submitting a copy of their DD214 Form or current Military ID Card.

Nominations may be submitted online here.

A finalist will be selected and announced before July 4 and the winner’s cooling system will be installed the week after July 4.

In addition to “It’s Cool to be a Vet,” Pearl plugged an upcoming career fair hosted by the company as they work to expand their team.

The career fair will be held Thursday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about the fair and career opportunities here.