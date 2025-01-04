'Justice for Doug' protest march held for man killed by London Police

A protest march held for Doug Harless, a Laurel County man shot and killed late last month by London Police, was held in the city Saturday afternoon.

Approximately 100 people attended the march, with many intending to attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. city council meeting.

Organizers are also planning a candlelight vigil for Harless, scheduled for January 23, and another march for January 25.

Harless's neighbors told LEX 18 in late Decemberthat police entered the wrong home, in search for stolen lawn/garden equipment.

"But now everything is breaking out, whether the search warrant was for 489, which is right here on this corner, two doors down from Doug. They are looking for the guy that lives there in that house for a stolen weed eater," said one neighbor.

An affidavit for a search warrant revealed those statements to be true, with records showing that that a property owned the Laurel County Judge-Executive reported a weed eater was stolen from the home.

LEX 18 obtained audio in which dispatchers can be heard calling for assistance to shots fired during the serving of a warrant at 489 Vanzant Road. Harless lived at 511 Vanzant Road.

The shooting remains under investigation.