Stolen weed eater investigation tied to officer-involved deadly shooting in Laurel County, warrant reveals

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained an affidavit for search warrant which revealed that on the night that Doug Harless was killed by the London Police Department on Vanzant Road, officers were investigating reported stolen lawn/garden equipment in the same county.

According to a citation, the owner of a residence on Taylor Drive, which records show is owned by the Laurel County Judge-Executive, reported that a weed eater was stolen from the home.

A citation detailed that 49-year-old Hobert Buttery was arrested in Manchester. Police say that he admitted he planned to take the weed eater to a home in Lily.

The obtained warrant details that "information obtained through the investigation led London Police to a residence on Vanzant Road."

The affidavit for the search warrant read that officers arrived at 511 Vanzant Road and knocked on the front door, ultimately, entering the home after there was no answer.

LEX 18 obtained audio in which dispatchers can be heard calling for assistance to shots fired during the serving of a warrant at 489 Vanzant Road. Harless lived at 511 Vanzant Road.

According to the affidavit warrant, Harless raised a gun in the direction of officers on the scene, and led them to open fire, killing Harless.

Further, LEX 18 spoke to Judge Executive David Westerfield who said that the stolen lawn equipment didn't belong to him and was just stored in his garage at the time of the theft.

