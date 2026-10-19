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Video to play key role in case of Kentucky woman accused of driving into Lexington crowd

Kaydence Carpenter's defense attorney will argue a motion for immunity, saying Carpenter felt threatened by a crowd that surrounded her vehicle before police say she drove into the group.
Video to play key role in case of woman accused of driving into Lexington crowd
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Defense attorney Dan Carmen said he will argue a motion for immunity for his client, Kaydence Carpenter.

His goal is to force the Commonwealth to prove that Carpenter was not acting in self-defense when police say she turned her car into a weapon in a Short Street parking lot back on March 22.

Carpenter, her lawyer said, felt threatened by a group of people who were seen on video surrounding her vehicle and presumably not allowing her to leave the area.

During a hearing on Monday morning in Fayette Circuit Court, Lexington Police Officer, Dawn Nordon told the court, "it appears" as if Carpenter was hit in the head, at least twice, before they say she drove into the crowd.

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"You could see in the video that she (female suspect) punched her in the nose, causing her nose to bleed, and then subsequently jumped onto the hood of her vehicle and slid down," Officer Norden said, before noting that the video shown in court paints a much different picture of what happened than the videos that originally circulated on social media sites.

Both parties say they have additional footage to support their arguments and will make those available to the court on or before November 6.

Carpenter is not in custody as these proceedings are happening.

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