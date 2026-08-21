East End Day shooting victim recovering after minor setback: 'She's gonna be OK'

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX News) — Keisha Martin, who was shot twice during a deadly mass shooting at East End Day last Saturday, is continuing to recover in the hospital, her brother said Thursday.

Isaiah Barron said his sister was struck once in the stomach and once in the sternum during the shooting, which also claimed the life of a teenager and injured several others.

Barron said Martin had a minor setback Wednesday night but is stable.

"She had a minor setback last night. She, she's gonna be OK. So today, you know, she's resting a lot today. Yesterday was a good day for her. She was able to, it was able to get her out of the bed. She took a couple of steps and they sat her in a chair," Barron said.

Barron said he learned about the shooting through a phone call from one of his brothers.

"I received a phone call from one of my brothers saying that Keisha was shot," Barron said.

He said the most frightening part of the ordeal was the uncertainty.

"Not knowing. If my sister was alive or if she was gone," Barron said.

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The family's anxiety eased after a nurse came outside to give them an update.

"We were able to talk to one of the nurses that was inside. She came out to let us know that she was stable and that it was gonna be a long road ahead of her," Barron said.

Barron said Martin is surrounded by family as she recovers.

"She's got 4 brothers and we're all gonna be right there helping her do whatever she needs," Barron said.

He also had a message for the community.

"As we're out here and we're trying, everyone's trying, hopefully we can start getting through to these younger these younger folk and get them to put the guns down," Barron said.

Barron said the road ahead will require community support.

"It's gonna take a village, so it's gonna take all of us to be there to help her out, to help her get around," Barron said.

He also shared a message directly for his sister.

"We love you so much," Barron said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv