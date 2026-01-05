Kentucky authorities say multi‑state effort brought Wynter Wagoner home

MT. VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christian Delgado, 37, was arraigned in Rockcastle County court Monday, one week after his arrest in Maryland. He pleaded not guilty to kidnapping charges related to the October disappearance of Wynter Wagoner.

Police say Delgado kidnapped the 13-year-old and took her to Florida, then on to Maryland. His attorney requested a reduction of his $1 million bond during the hearing, but the request was denied in light of possible federal charges.

A coalition of law enforcement agencies worked around the clock for more than 70 days to bring Wynter home safely, officials said.

"Kids don't always play well together, and neither do adults, but in this case, lots of people from lots of diverse areas united and made a conscious, committed effort to find this young lady and bring her home safely," Rockcastle County Sheriff Shannon Franklin said.

The search began the day Wynter went missing, when the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office partnered with U.S. Marshals in London. The collaboration grew to include the FBI and Kentucky State Police.

U.S. Marshal Collier Phillips said deputies first met with Wynter's foster parents, then her father and aunt, following tip after tip that led them to Ohio and West Virginia.

Their breakthrough came the day after Christmas.

"Our team was contacted by Wynter's aunt and father stating that Wynter was on the phone with them at that moment and she was in Maryland," Phillips said.

Kentucky law enforcement immediately notified Maryland authorities. Within an hour, a team of U.S. Marshals and local officers assembled. Phillips said the pressure was immense to get it right the first time.

"It takes time to gather probable cause, takes time to apply for and be granted an arrest warrant, takes time to talk to people to get those things done, and it especially takes time when you have officers from four different states, several different agencies trying to get that done," Phillips said.

Delgado was arrested in Maryland without incident.

Phillips said this case serves as a warning to criminals.

"Don't come down here and commit violent crime, don't come down here and sell drugs, and don't come down here and commit crimes against our children. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will make sure you do your time in prison," Phillips said.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals have taken the lead on the federal criminal investigation into Delgado. More charges are pending.