Kentucky Blood Center seeking donors as critical shortage impacts hospitals' fulfill requests

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's primary blood donation organization is experiencing a severe shortage that has left it unable to completely fulfill requests from area hospitals, creating potential risks for patients across the region.

The Kentucky Blood Center reports it cannot currently meet 100% of hospital blood orders due to a combination of declining donations and increased medical demand. Hospital transfusion needs have spiked 40% in the past week alone, while community blood donations continue to fall short of requirements, according to a press release.

As LEX News previously reported, the American Red Cross is in the midst of its second national blood crisis in history, as blood supply is down 25% this year compared to normal years.

Covering Kentucky Red Cross declares 2nd national blood crisis in history; O blood type needed Molly Demrow

“Summer is always difficult on the blood supply because of summer vacations and the inability to collect in schools and colleges, but this trauma season has been particularly tough. The recent uptick in transfusions after months of slumping donations is impacting our ability to meet patient demands. We want to make sure that when a hospital needs blood for its patients, they have it. The only way we can do that is for people in our community to donate blood," said Mandy Brajuha, the vice president of external relations with the Kentucky Blood Center.

The Kentucky Blood Center is especially seeking O positive and O negative donors, as more than 50% of the population is made up of individuals with O-type blood, although all donations are accepted and appreciated.

"All blood types are needed, but O-type donors are encouraged to take immediate action. O positive is the most common blood type and is given to patients more than any other group. O negative is the universal blood type, meaning the red blood cells can be transfused to anyone," the press release states.

According to the press release, blood donations are down for a second year in a row, impacting more than 70 hospitals across the state, which the organization supplies blood to.

The Kentucky Blood Center is accepting blood donations this week in eight different donor sites and 20 different mobile drive opportunities. Donor centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Individuals interested in donating blood can visit this link or call (800) 775-2552 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome as well, and the entire process takes less than an hour.

In order to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and show a photo ID at the appointment.