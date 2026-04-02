Kentucky Democrats say Republicans played bingo during a session, sparking outrage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Photos circulating on social media appear to show bingo cards on the House floor yesterday. The Kentucky Democratic Party says the game was being played by House Republicans during discussion.

The Kentucky Democratic Party released photos of what they say are bingo cards circulating the House floor by Republicans. The printed cards include phrases like "gun violence," "anti-ICE," "poor," and "working families."

Democrat State House Rep. Sarah Stalker called out the use of bingo cards during Wednesday's full session.

"Mark your bingo cards because we're going to talk about foster care," Stalker said.

Covering Kentucky KDP calling out House Republicans for taking 'cheap jabs' through bingo game Web Staff

Some say the game seems out of touch and that lawmakers should instead focus on issues that matter to Kentucky.

"But it wouldn't matter if it was a Republican or a Democrat or Independent. This kind of behavior shouldn't be tolerated," said President of Kentucky's AFL-CIO chapter Dustin Reinstedler.

For Reinstedler, such actions at any other job would result in a reprimand or possible termination, and would certainly be cause for concern for some.

"Those are our tax dollars, I think the voters are going to be paying attention to this and wonder. When so many things are on the line right now, like affordability, and people are worried about healthcare, they're worried about their jobs or worried about safety in the workplace. These things aren't a joke," said Reinstedler.

LEX 18 reached out to spokesmen for Kentucky's House Republicans, the Republican Party of Kentucky, and the Franklin County Republican Party for comment. At this time, no one has called back.

"When someone's playing around when frankly, the world is on fire, kind of reminds you of Nero a little bit. It's a bad look," said Reinstedler.

