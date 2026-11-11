Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman involved in crash on Bluegrass Parkway

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said she and members of her security detail are okay after being involved in a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Coleman said the crash happened Tuesday night as she was traveling home from Bowling Green.

In a social media post Wednesday, Coleman indicated the vehicle struck a deer.

“We are okay. The vehicle and the deer are not,” Coleman said.

Coleman thanked the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders, along with Kentucky State Police.

“As always, I am indebted to Kentucky State Police for keeping me safe,” she said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

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