Lawrenceburg firefighters show off their funny side in social media videos

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Firefighters with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department are known for responding to emergencies and keeping the community safe. Now, they're getting attention for something a little different: making people laugh.

The department has been sharing humorous videos on social media, giving residents a glimpse of the personalities behind the uniforms.

What started as an idea for a single video quickly turned into a larger creative project after Fire Chief Jason Beeler's wife sent him a social media video suggesting the department recreate it.

After brainstorming ideas, the department assembled a small production team that included the deputy chief's wife and daughter. Together, they filmed several videos in just one night.

One of the most popular videos featured a music video-style production that Beeler described as the "hottest of the bunch."

The videos have received positive feedback from community members and even caught the attention of other fire departments.

"We've had a lot of encouragement posted on the videos," Beeler said. "We've had a lot of people catch us out and say, 'Hey, we love your videos,' and we've had a lot of other departments that have been tagged in our posts, and some of those departments have been putting them out as well."

Beeler said the goal is to show the community that while firefighters take their jobs seriously, they're also everyday people who enjoy having fun.

"When it comes to doing the work, we've got to be serious. We've got a serious job to do and we've got to take care of the public, but we can have a good time and cut up together and build the camaraderie and the brotherhood and just enjoy ourselves. We don't have to be serious all the time," Beeler said.

The department hopes to continue sharing videos, although Beeler said they likely won't become a monthly feature. He said residents can expect more content around the holidays, with plans to incorporate fire prevention education into future videos.

For the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, the videos offer another way to connect with residents, build relationships and show the people behind the badges.

While firefighting remains serious business, the department is proving there's room for a little humor along the way.

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