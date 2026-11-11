Kentucky football lands at No. 11 in the new College Football Playoff rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Football team drops to No. 11 in the new College Football Playoff rankings as revealed Tuesday night on ESPN. That means Will Stein's team would be the final team into the field from the Power 4 conferences.

This was the second release of the rankings and Kentucky was the No. 6 team in the initial rankings. So they fell five spots after falling to Tennessee last weekend 34-6. The Volunteers jumped from No. 13 to No. 8. That would mean the Wildcats would play at No. 6 Texas in the first round of the playoffs.

Kentucky is now 7-2 overall, 5-2 in the SEC and hosts Florida this coming Saturday at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 6:15 and the game will be televised on ESPN.