Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program aims to ensure qualified Kentuckians gain access to medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program has taken significant steps to ensure that Kentuckians with qualified conditions have access to medical cannabis beginning in 2025.

“This administration has been working hard to expedite the timeline for making medical cannabis available to Kentuckians with serious medical conditions,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am pleased to report that Team Kentucky will begin accepting applications from prospective medical cannabis businesses beginning next Monday, July 1 – a full 6 months ahead of schedule.”

The program, according to officials, has a series of YouTube webinars, a Business Licensing Application Guide, and additional resources to aid individuals and businesses throughout the process. Resource material can be found on the program website.

“The program is focused on ensuring cannabis business licensing is fair, transparent, and customer-service-oriented,” said Sam Flynn, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis.

Beginning on July 1, Beshear announced that Kentucky's Board of Medical Licensure and Board of Nursing will begin to take applications from physicians and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses looking for authorization to write medical cannabis certifications.

Further, the program is focused on ensuring that qualified Kentuckians will have access to authorized physicians near them. Patients will have the opportunity to apply for a medical cannabis card beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.

“The Beshear administration is committed to ensuring Kentuckians with qualifying medical conditions have safe, affordable access to medical cannabis,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.

Beshear signed House Bill 829 in April, which moved the business application process from Jan. 1, 2025, to July 2024. In addition, five regulations were filed to establish how medically qualified Kentuckians could become cardholders, officials reported. In January, business, producers, dispensaries, and cultivator regulations were also filed.

