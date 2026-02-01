Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Independence

Kentucky's second fatal officer-involved shooting in a 24-hour period
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Critical Incident Response Team at Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a fatality for the second time in a 24-hour period.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday night, an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of 56-year-old Bryan Radford from Hopkinsville.

The Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a "shots fired" call at a home on Ridgeview Drive in Frankfort. After Radford encountered police at the residence, he went back inside the home before reemerging with a handgun. Immediately, officers discharged their own weapons, striking Radford, who died from his injuries.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers from the Independence Police Department and the Kenton County Police Department responded to a call regarding an Independence man who was threatening self-harm, according to a press release.

Officers then arrived to a residence on Sharpsburg Drive and attempted to make contact with 62-year-old David Works. After some time, the press release writes that Works emerged from the residence with a firearm. Officers then discharged their own weapons, striking Works.

Works died from his injuries and no officers were injured in the event.

