Kentucky writer goes in-depth on Doug Harless' killing in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky writer has been talking with several people in the Laurel County community ever since Doug Harless was killed by London police in Lily.

Zach Clifton, who will be a sophomore at Yale College, wrote an article entitled "A Killing in Kentucky," released by the Oxford American last week. He said being from Corbin inspired him to write the piece.

"I hope what they get out of the article is that there are unanswered questions that people should keep asking," Clifton said.

At 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2024, surveillance video showed London officers at Harless' home attempting to serve a search warrant. According to an affidavit, officers knocked on the front door and announced themselves. They then made entry through the front door, and found Harless armed with a gun. That's when an officer fired multiple shots killing Harless.

Laurel County dispatch audio confirmed police were supposed to be serving a search warrant to 489 Vanzant Road, but instead arrived at 511 Vanzant Road, Harless' home, with a search warrant for stolen lawn equipment.

Hours before the shooting, Hobert Buttery was arrested by Manchester police for stealing lawn equipment from the property of Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield. The arrest citation said camera footage led police to Buttery.

In addition to police mistakenly arriving at the wrong home, there's no police body camera footage showing the raid or Harless' killing because London Police, as a cost-saving measure, suspended that technology in March of 2023.

"The City of London may have to agree to a multi-million dollar settlement because of this huge mistake," Clifton said.

For now, the shooting remains under investigation.