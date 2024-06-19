KSP still searching for 'armed and dangerous' man, female accomplice identified

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police continue to search for a wanted South Carolina man last seen in central Kentucky. Officers recently identified his female accomplice, and one Cynthiana resident says he will do anything to protect his family.

Logan Miller and his wife lived on the East Coast before moving their entire life to Cynthiana, Kentucky, in February 2024.

The Millers bought several acres of land with the intention of farming and caring for their horses while also building a forever home.

"We moved out here to get away from the weather up north and we came down from up north," said Miller. "We like the small quaint, rural area."

Until yesterday, when U.S. Marshals and Kentucky State Police announced they're searching for 43-year-old Nathan Ginter from South Carolina. Ginter was last seen camping out in a farmer's backyard in Cynthiana with his female accomplice, Riley Pearson.

Ginter was found guilty for Failure to Appear in court and Unlawful Conduct of a Child. According to his warrant, "Ginter tortured his young child by means of waterboarding and using a taser." He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

"Helicopters, planes circling around. It was unsettling and then I go online and I look it up and sure enough there's a wanted fugitive out of South Carolina," describes Miller, who says they began circling late Tuesday morning for nearly four hours. "It was a little nerve racking here. I can promise you that if there's anybody on this farm we will take care of them."

Miller says with so many outbuildings in the area, he makes sure to "keep a lookout going into some of the outbuildings, checking them to make sure nobody's hunkering down in them."

"You kind of got to fend for yourself out here in a way. You know, 911 is not right around the corner. 911 is not showing up in three minutes. A lot can happen in three to five minutes, so you have to be prepared," said Miller.

If you think you see Ginter, do not approach him. Call your local police department or U.S. Marshal's immediately.