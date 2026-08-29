KY Health Department confirms potential measles exposure in Richmond, Olive Hill

(LEX NEWS) — According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, a potential measles exposure has been identified in Richmond and Olive Hill this week, as an out-of-state, unvaccinated individual reportedly visited multiple businesses on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Richmond and Olive Hill residents who believe they may have been exposed to measles are asked to check their MMR vaccine records, contact their healthcare provider, and monitor their symptoms. According to the health department for up to 21 days following exposure, measles symptoms include: a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash.

According to the department for public health, 29 measles cases have been confirmed throughout 2026, including 17 cases in August. All individuals with positive cases were either identified as unvaccinated or had unknown status of vaccination.

Christian County in southwest Kentucky has the highest reported cases of measles for this year, with 14 confirmed.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in young children. Vaccination is the best protection against measles. Immunization against measles comes through the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine," Kentucky Department for Public Health said in a social media post.

To learn more about measles, visit this link: Measles - Kentucky Department for Public Health