KY League of Women Voters hold protest to shine a light on democracy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In downtown Lexington, in front of the women's suffrage sculpture, women and men gathered to shine a light for democracy.

It was timed with President Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night.

"it is important that we all come together and stand up for democracy because when rights are taken away, or privileges are taken away from one sector it affects everyone," said Whit Whitaker, president of the local NAACP chapter.

The protest was organized by the National League of Women Voters.

"I know that right now people are feeling a little overwhelmed with what's happening, and so we wanted to create a space where people can feel energized and really take back that personal power," said Jennifer Jackson, president of the Kentucky League of Women Voters.

Jackon said the National League issued a letter of Congress demanding action to stop government overreach.

"We are really calling on Congress to do their job because really our government is founded on checks and balances," said Jackson.

The slew of actions taken by the Trump Administration since January 20 has put some people on high alert, according to Jackson.

"There's been executive orders that have called for ending birthright citizenship, stopping funding for critical aid organizations and there's a lot of things that are happening," said Jackson.

A number of other rallies took place across Kentucky, including inFrankfort.