Lawyers seek answers for mom whose 7-year-old son died at Paradise Cove

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following the news that 7-year-old Santino Montreal Yancey Hardwick reportedly died after the Madison County Coroner said he was found unresponsive in the water at Paradise Cove on June 30, two lawyers told LEX 18 that they're looking into contributing factors in his death.

"It's absolutely indescribable, it's unfathomable to feel this way to be going through this, she [Santino's mother] just keeps saying, he left that morning to go have fun with his siblings, and his aunt, and he didn't come home," Attorneys Justin Peterson and Masten Childers with Peterson Law expressed.

The lawyers said that Santino's mother, Krystal Ingram-Folk, is still in shock following the devastating incident and the Lexington mother of four wants answers. The attorneys have requested all evidence in the incident, including video and autopsy reports.

"What happened? How long was he under water? What was his cause of death? Was this preventable? All of those questions are fair questions and we're gonna seek to answer those questions," Peterson said.

In addition, the have interviewed witnesses and they're looking into the pool staffing on that day, along with how the pool handled the emergency.

"Was this pool overcrowded? Did they have enough lifeguards to monitor the number of people who were there? What was the response time? What information do we have on the video?," Peterson questioned. "We have an idea based on the initial investigation but we want to make sure we have the proof and the evidence. And we will get that information."

Both men said that are wanting to work with the city so a tragedy like this never happens again.

The Paradise Cove pool remains closed pending an investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family of Santino with funeral costs.

