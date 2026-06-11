Learn more about newly appointed FCPS interim superintendent Bill Bradford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County School Board unanimously voted Wednesday night to place Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins on paid administrative leave pending a review related to his employment. Following the decision, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Bradford was named acting superintendent effective immediately.

Bradford said his first steps include meeting with board members individually "to isolate their interests and their goals to determine how (he) can activate plans."

FCPS officials described in a news release that Bradford brings 23 years of education experience to the role. He was named assistant superintendent in July 2024 and currently supervises the office of School Leadership & Learning Support, overseeing the departments of Athletics, Grant Partnerships, School-Based Decision Making Councils, and Magnet School Assistance Programs.

"This district is very special to me. My priority is to ensure that students remain our focus, educators are supported, and that we build on the strengths of FCPS," Bradford said. "I am confident that my experience and expertise can advance our entire team's work, unify our community, and expand upon the standard we've established in our vision – to provide all students with a world-class education."

"I look forward to providing the leadership that will be necessary to address uncertainty and provide stability to advance the goals established by the board," he added.

Bradford is bilingual in English and Spanish, according to FCPS, and has led several full-scale organizational projects at the district level. Schools and district operations will continue without interruption under his leadership.

Bradford graduated with a bachelor's degree in Spanish Language and Literature from Transylvania University, where he was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in diving, FCPS explained.

In addition, he holds a master's degree in Education from Georgetown College, a master's degree in Instructional Leadership from Eastern Kentucky University, and a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Kentucky University, where he works as an adjunct instructor in the College of Education, supporting the principal preparation program.

Bradford's career in education began at Lafayette High School as a Spanish teacher. FCPS noted that he later served at the district level as a K-12 instructional support specialist, working with feeder patterns of Title I schools with a focus on middle schools.

In 2010, Bradford was hired as principal of Sixth District Elementary School in Covington, and three years later became assistant superintendent for the Covington Independent Public Schools. Further, he moved on as principal of River Ridge Elementary in Kenton County in 2015, and subsequently accepted the role of assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Fort Thomas Independent Schools, a position he held until returning to FCPS in 2022. He served as chief of middle schools from 2022-24.

