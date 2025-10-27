Lexington 5-year-old battling cardiomyopathy to receive new heart after 137 days in hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has been following Malia's journey as she waited for a new heart amid her battle with cardiomyopathy. Now, she is set to receive a new heart, according to the Facebook page "Malia's heart journey."

The page read, "It's hard to put into words what this moment means. After months of praying, waiting, and holding on through some of the hardest days, Malia has been given the gift of a second chance at life."

"We ask for your continued prayers as she heads into surgery tomorrow, and we want to thank everyone who has been here with us on this long journey — every message, prayer, and bit of love has helped carry us through," the post added.

Malia's mother, Jerrica Croley told LEX 18 in August, "She gets about 100,000 views on her videos, but I feel like every last one of those is a prayer, and it helps. It helps me every single day."

In September, students at William Wells Brown Elementary in Lexington showed their support for Malia by creating colorful cards full of drawings and inspiration for Malia. The cards included phrases like "Keep Fighting Malia," "We Miss You" and "Get Well Soon."

The post on Monday concluded, "A huge thank you to God, who has held us through every single day and made this moment possible."