Lexington family still recovering after devastating house fire in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family of 10 who lost their home in a fire are feeling the Christmas spirit - despite the hardship.

Raquel Lara Rojo said they are in a home for the holidays.

"It's been less painful for us, we are much better these days," said Lara.

The fire happened at the end of October; all of her five kids, ages 2-17, were home. Everyone escaped unharmed.

She said she's feeling grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"I want to thank everyone that has been there for us, making this Christmas possible for everyone, all my family," said Lara.

The Lara family has a GoFundMe, you can find the link here.