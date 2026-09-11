LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A somber ceremony at Phoenix Park in Lexington marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as Lexington firefighters and community members gathered to remember the 343 FDNY firefighters who gave their lives to save others.

The Lexington Fire Department held a remembrance and wreath laying ceremony to honor those lost — and to reflect on the lasting impact of that day.

"It's in our nature to want to help. And with us, it's what we train to do. We spend years of our lives training to do that job knowing and understanding, from the very first day, that we may end up paying the ultimate sacrifice, but it's our duty to the community," Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells said.

Lexington Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

"So many of those New York firefighters on September 11th knew that they were probably walking to their death," Wells said.

Wells remembered exactly where he was when the attacks happened.

"I absolutely remember. I was working on a deck. It was 2001, I had just been promoted to Lieutenant here with the Lexington Fire Department, and it was surreal," Wells said.

He also recalled visiting New York City just months after the attacks.

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"The pile was literally still smoldering. The firefighters in New York were still working 12-hour shifts, digging through the rubble. Trying to get to as many remains as possible," Wells said.

Wells said he hopes Friday's ceremony serves as a reminder that many are still suffering from the aftermath of 9/11 — through illnesses tied to working at Ground Zero and grief that still feels fresh for those affected.

Above all, he said, the day is a call to remember the unity that followed the attacks — and to pass that memory on to generations too young to have witnessed it firsthand.

"Never, ever forget the unity and the resolve of our nation, in the aftermath of those attacks. How people came together, how people supported each other. How they continue to lift up those who were affected. If you could capture that and bottle it, it's a model for our nation, and a model that we need," Wells said.

For firefighters, Wells said, September 11 carries a meaning that goes beyond remembrance.

"Certainly it means sacrifice. Certainly it means courage. To us, it's also a re-affirmation of the oath that we took," Wells said.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv

